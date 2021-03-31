COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cancelled, revised guidelines to be issued soon

Aurangabad: The lockdown which was to be imposed in Aurangabad from Tuesday night, amid rising cases in the city, has now been cancelled.

The Aurangabad city collector, Sunil Chauhan told the media that the lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 till April 9 has been cancelled.

"We have discussed with NGOs, other organizations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till April 9, has been canceled,” news agency ANI quoted him saying.

Lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 in Aurangabad, has now been cancelled. We had submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government. Revised guidelines will be presented soon: Sunil Chavan, District Collector, Aurangabad (30.03)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jF3PumPqzO — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Earlier, on March 13, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, the Aurangabad administration in Maharashtra had imposed a complete lockdown on weekends and partial lockdown on weekdays. With the partial lockdown in place, the district administration also directed the monuments in the area to remain shut till 4 April to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department notification.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state reached 27,73,436, while as many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.

