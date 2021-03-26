Nikita Tomar murder case: Convicted Touseef and Rehan sentenced to life imprisonment

New Delhi: The convicts in Nikita Tomar's murder case were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Faridabad court on Friday (March 26, 2021). On Wednesday, Touseef, the prime accused in the case and his aide Rehaan were convicted for conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide by a fast-track court.

Mohammad Azruddin, the third accused arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to the other two, was acquitted by the court.

Meawhile, Nikita's family is disappointed by court's decision. Mother Vijaywati told Zee News that the accused should be sentenced to death.

"We will talk to our lawyers and go to a higher court. Will fight for justice until the accused is hanged. During this five months too much was suppressed. The accused is from the influential family. We will fight this," she said.

The Faridabad police filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case. The court framed charges against the accused on November 23 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

As many as 60 witnesses were listed in the murder case as part of the investigation, also fingerprints were matched from three samples — from the car, the pistol, and the woman’s arm. The team was led by Anil Kumar Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Nikita Tomar, a 21-year-old BCom final-year student was shot dead outside her college in Ballabhgarh on October 26, 2020. Her murder had created a huge uproar.

The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera which showed the accused trying to force Tomar into their vehicle while she was on her way home after she left college.