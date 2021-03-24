Nikita Tomar murder case: Haryana court pronounces accused Tausif, Rehan guilty

New Delhi: The district sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday (March 24) pronounced the accused, Tausif and Rehan, guilty in Nikita Tomar murder case.

The quantum of punishment will be decided on March 26.

Tausif shot 20-year-old Tomar in broad daylight on October 26, 2020. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020.

