Nikita Tomar murder: Violence erupts between police and protestors in Ballabhgarh

Ballabhgarh: Police lathi-charged protestors in Haryana's Ballabhgarh who blocked National Highway 2, demanding justice for the 21-year-old woman who was murdered on October 26 .

A 'mahapanchayat' was called by people of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh today over the Nikita Tomar murder case.

DCP Haryana Police, Sumer Singh, said, ''Several people detained after some miscreants tried to disrupt law & order situation in Ballabhgarh today on National Highway 2, while 'mahapanchayat' was underway. Permission was not taken to hold the 'mahapanchayat.''

A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case. The main accused Tauseef, hailing from Sohna in Gurgaon, and his accomplice Rehan, who is from Nuh, have been arrested. Also Read: Ballabhgarh murder: Ramdev demands public hanging of Nikita Tomar's killers

Live TV

The girl’s family claimed that Tauseef was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam. it later came to light Tauseef’s family is closely linked to sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed from Nuh (Mewat) constituency of Haryana. In 2019, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed was re-elected and nominated as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Haryana. He has also served as Transport minister, Tourism minister, Printing & Stationary minister and state vice-president of the Haryana Congress. Also Read: Shocking revelations, brutal reason behind murder of Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar: What we know so far

The sensational crime was even captured by someone over the mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media. In the video, Tauseef, along with his accomplice Rehan, is seen arriving outside the college and parking the white-coloured i20 car on the road.

Nikita is seen walking on the road accompanied by one of her friends and the accused suddenly takes out a pistol and shoots her behind her ear from a close range leaving her in a pool of blood at the spot. Before a few passersby, who noticed the crime taking place, could react, the two accused escaped from the spot in their car. The incident triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the Sohna-Ballabgarh road for several hours on Tuesday.