NIOS Recruitment 2021: Check vacancies, application date and other details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published an important notification on its website informing that it will conduct a walk-in-interview for recruitment to the posts of Senior Consultant, Consultant, Executive Officer, and Executive Assistant. There are a total of nine vacancies in the NIOS Recruitment 2021 which will be on a one-year contract basis with a consolidated remuneration.

The NIOS Recruitment 2021 walk-in-interview will be conducted at the NIOS office at A-24, 25, institutional area, sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The walk-in-interview will be held on September 6 and 7.

Details regarding the application form, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links have been mentioned below for the convenience of those interested. However, it is advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying for the job.

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): 1 post

Consultant (Vigilance): 1 post

Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): 1 post

Consultant (Media Engineer): 2 posts

Consultant (Civil Engineer): 1 post

Executive Officer (Vocational): 1 post

Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): 2 posts

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Salary

Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): Rs 71,000/- per month

Consultant (Vigilance): Rs 51,000/- per month

Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): Rs 51,000/- per month

Consultant (Media Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month

Consultant (Civil Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month

Executive Officer (Vocational): Rs 31,900/- per month

Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): Rs 23,210/- per month

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Eligibility

Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts)

Graduate in Economics/Accounts/Commerce/CA

At least 10 years experience in the field of Audit and Accounts in Govt, organization

Working Knowledge of Computer

Age Below 65 years

Consultant (Vigilance)

Graduate

At least 10 years experience in the field of Administration and Vigilance in Govt organization

Working knowledge of Computer

Age Below 65 years

Consultant (Yoga & Wellness)

Masters degree from a recognized university

Diploma in Yoga / Naturopathy

At least 5 years of experience / developing course in the area of Yoga including ODL mode using digital platform

Age Below 65 years

Consultant (Media Engineer)

Bachelor Degree (B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication Eagnecing from a recognised University in India with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in reputed organization/industry and active engagement with operations and maintenance of relevant hardware and software/TV & Radio broadcast equipment

(Note: Preference will be given to Retired Class-I officer (Assistant Engineer from All India Radio/Doordarshan and other Govt. media organization)

Working knowledge of Computer Operations

Working knowledge of Hindi/English

Age Upto 65 years

Consultant (Civil Engineer)

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/University

At least 10 ears experience in Civil Engineering in Govt organization

Working Knowledge of Computer

Age below 65 years

Executive Officer (Vocational)

Graduate with B.Ed.

At least 10 years of experience in Open & Distance Learning System in Capacity Building /Leamer Support

Organizing Workshop/Training

Age Below 65 years

Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant)

Diploma in Electronics and Communications with 2 years work experience in Broadcast technology, maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio

OR, ITI in Electronics with 5 years work experience in Broadcast technology maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio.

Age below 65 years

Check full details regarding the NIOS application form here.