NIOS Recruitment 2021: Check vacancies, application date and other details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published an important notification on its website informing that it will conduct a walk-in-interview for recruitment to the posts of Senior Consultant, Consultant, Executive Officer, and Executive Assistant. There are a total of nine vacancies in the NIOS Recruitment 2021 which will be on a one-year contract basis with a consolidated remuneration.
The NIOS Recruitment 2021 walk-in-interview will be conducted at the NIOS office at A-24, 25, institutional area, sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The walk-in-interview will be held on September 6 and 7.
Details regarding the application form, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links have been mentioned below for the convenience of those interested. However, it is advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying for the job.
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): 1 post
Consultant (Vigilance): 1 post
Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): 1 post
Consultant (Media Engineer): 2 posts
Consultant (Civil Engineer): 1 post
Executive Officer (Vocational): 1 post
Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): 2 posts
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Salary
Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts): Rs 71,000/- per month
Consultant (Vigilance): Rs 51,000/- per month
Consultant (Yoga and Wellness): Rs 51,000/- per month
Consultant (Media Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month
Consultant (Civil Engineer): Rs 51,000/- per month
Executive Officer (Vocational): Rs 31,900/- per month
Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant): Rs 23,210/- per month
NIOS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Eligibility
Senior Consultant (Audit and Accounts)
Graduate in Economics/Accounts/Commerce/CA
At least 10 years experience in the field of Audit and Accounts in Govt, organization
Working Knowledge of Computer
Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Vigilance)
Graduate
At least 10 years experience in the field of Administration and Vigilance in Govt organization
Working knowledge of Computer
Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Yoga & Wellness)
Masters degree from a recognized university
Diploma in Yoga / Naturopathy
At least 5 years of experience / developing course in the area of Yoga including ODL mode using digital platform
Age Below 65 years
Consultant (Media Engineer)
Bachelor Degree (B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication Eagnecing from a recognised University in India with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade.
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in reputed organization/industry and active engagement with operations and maintenance of relevant hardware and software/TV & Radio broadcast equipment
(Note: Preference will be given to Retired Class-I officer (Assistant Engineer from All India Radio/Doordarshan and other Govt. media organization)
Working knowledge of Computer Operations
Working knowledge of Hindi/English
Age Upto 65 years
Consultant (Civil Engineer)
Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/University
At least 10 ears experience in Civil Engineering in Govt organization
Working Knowledge of Computer
Age below 65 years
Executive Officer (Vocational)
Graduate with B.Ed.
At least 10 years of experience in Open & Distance Learning System in Capacity Building /Leamer Support
Organizing Workshop/Training
Age Below 65 years
Executive Assistant (Technical Assistant)
Diploma in Electronics and Communications with 2 years work experience in Broadcast technology, maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio
OR, ITI in Electronics with 5 years work experience in Broadcast technology maintenance and repair of electronic equipment cabling etc of any media studio.
Age below 65 years
Check full details regarding the NIOS application form here.