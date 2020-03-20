Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution

New Delhi: Hours before the execution of the perpetrators of the Nirbhaya case the four - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - cried inconsolably inside their respective jail cells, according to reports from Delhi's Tihar jail.

The four convicts were closely monitored by the Tihar jail administration and orders had been issued to keep an eye out for the convicts trying to create some sort of drama or distraction and maybe even attempts to commit suicide.

Earlier, a high level meeting was held by the Tihar DG on the process to be undertaken for the execution. After the hanging of the four convicts, their bodies will be taken by the Tihar administration to the Deendayal Hospital for postmortem, which is written in the jail manual. The process of post mortem will likely start at around 8 am.

As per the jail manual, if the family of the convicts refuse to take their body then the police administration cremates them. The four convicts had not stated their last wish, therefore, the money that they earned by working in jail will be given to their families from their prisoner account, post execution.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - were hanged on Friday morning (March 20, 2020) at 5:30 am nearly seven-and half years after gang-raping and murdering a young medical student on a moving bus in Delhi.

With this execution the crime saga that began on December 16, 2012 has came to an end. The case involved six people abducting, gang-raping and then brutalising Nirbhaya, while one accused Ram Singh committed suicide during the trial on March 11, 2013, inside Tihar Jail, another accused, a minor was set free after spending three years in a juvenile home.