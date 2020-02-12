Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Delhi court to hear plea to issue new death warrant today

The Patiala House Court will hear the application seeking a new death warrant against Nirbhaya's convicts at 2 pm on Wednesday (February 12). The petition was filed by Nirbhaya's parents and the court on Tuesday issued a notice to the convicts seeking their reply by Wednesday.

On the completion of the stipulation of a week's time given to the convicts to avail all legal remedies, the Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted Tihar Jail authorities to apply for a fresh death warrant at the trial court. Also, the court issued a notice to the four convicts on the plea of ​​the central government.

On the other hand, during the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked that when the chart reveals that three mercy petitions have been dismissed and that convict Pawan Gupta has not filed the mercy petition yet, why was a fresh death warrant being sought.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the Central government and Delhi government in the case of executing the convicts on February 13.

The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur.