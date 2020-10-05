Nirbhaya’s lawyer Seema Kushwaha to fight Hathras gang-rape case

Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya, will fight the case of Hathras victim. Sources told Zee Media that the victim's family has allowed Kushwaha to represent the family in the court.

It is to be noted that Kushwaha has been in regular touch with the victim's family since her death at Delhi's Safadrjung Hospital few days ago. The victim's family has leveled some serious allegations on the distrcit administration and has also accused police of failing to help the victim's family. Kushwaha has also said that victim's family is not feeling safe in the village and it is the duty of the Uttar Pradesh government to provide security to them.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the protests against Hathras gang-rape were staged by some groups with an aim to create unrest in Uttar Pradesh and distrub law and order in the state. It is learnt that a website named 'JusticeforHathras' was created to disseminate fake information related to the incident in order to stoke sentiments and spark caste-based riots across the state. The website was used to create a large group of people and spark riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources also claimed that the family of the victim was tutored by some people to speak against the government and not take the compensation offered by Uttar Pradesh government.

The Hathras incident has caused a massive outrage across the nation and Uttar Pradesh government is under intense pressure to maintain law and order in the state. On Sunday (October 4), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Opposition saying they want to stoke riots in state and country by doing communal politics.

The 19-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by four people belonging to 'upper caste' on September 14.