NIRF Rankings 2021: Tough competition between IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore for top slot

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) - the Indian ranking system - tomorrow, September 9. This is the sixth annual ranking and will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This year also there’s a tough competition between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore top position in the National-level ranking index NIRF.

Since 2019 IIT-Madras has secured the first position in the national ranking, if it wins the spot this year, it will be a hattrick for the institute. IISc Bangalore on the other hand had last won the top spot in 2018.

IISc leads the pack from India in the international rankings while in the Indians ranking IITs secure the best position.

The NIRF was launched in 2015 and it rates education institutes across the country based on several parameters including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

In 2020, the number of colleges participating in the ranking system had gone up by 20 per cent as compared to 2019. This year too the number is expected to rise.

This year rankings will be released in virtual mode the same way it was done last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, students will get the overall best educational institutes, best universities, best MBA colleges, best colleges, best medical colleges, best dental colleges, and best colleges in research. As of now, no new category has been announced.

