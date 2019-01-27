Nirmala Sitharaman asks ‘How’s the josh’ as she watches Uri with war veterans

BENGALURU: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday watched Vocky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' with some war veterans at a cinema hall in Bengaluru.

“Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh!” the Defence Minister tweeted.

The Defence Minister also tweeted a video of her entering the cinema hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, and a popular line from the film-- “How’s the josh?”.

Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh!

cc: @Aditya https://t.co/vQH1yhQcbc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) 27 January 2019

“Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh,” the Defence Minister tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film’s director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Sitharaman was also seen obliging for selfies with children and the public who were present near the cinema hall.

The Defence Minister also praised the cast for their “brilliant performance”, adding she was “recharged” by the energy in the cinema hall.

“What a power-packed movie @AdityaDharFilms and @RonnieScrewvala. Brilliant performances @yamigautam @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal ji, @mohituraina,” she tweeted.

“Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! #HighJosh,” she tweeted with a video of people waving the tri-colour and shouting slogans like “Indian Army Zindabad” and “How’s the josh?”.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army in 2016 on terror launch pads in Pakistan to take revenge for the Uri attack that was carried out by terrorists.

It may be recalled that the Defence Minister had met the cast and crew of the film on January 16 on the occasion of Army Day.

(with agency inputs)