हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Government of India

Big relief to people as government withdraws cut in small savings rates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes back the government’s decision of reducing the interest rates on small savings on Thursday (April 1). 

Big relief to people as government withdraws cut in small savings rates
File Photo

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes back the government’s decision of reducing the interest rates on small savings on Thursday (April 1). 

Earlier, on Wednesday (March 31), the government gave a big blow to the common people by cutting interest rates on small savings. However, taking it to Twitter the following day, Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Government of IndiaNirmala SitharamanInterest on small saving schemesPPF
Next
Story

CAPF personnel deployed to West Bengal Assembly election dies by suicide during 2nd phase of polling

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day