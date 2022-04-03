NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts of professors at nitdelhi.ac.in, details here

New Delhi: National Institute of Technology, Delhi has issued a notification fot the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Professor. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies of Professor in NIT. Out of the 6 vacancies, 2 vacancies are each for the post of Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering department.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application form through the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in. Candidates need to note that the application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the online application form is April 29.

NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Computer Science & Engineering - 2

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 2

Electrical Engineering department - 2

NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates while for the SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 500.

NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage

Step 3. Click on “Recruitment of Professor in Various Departments of the Institute (Advertisement No. 01/2022)” link

Step 4. Register yourself and fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Additionally, candidates need to send the filled application form after the online submission along with all requisite documents and annexure(s) to- “Director, National Institute of Technology, Delhi, Plot No. FA7, Zone P1, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-110036, India" on or before May 9 till 5 pm.

