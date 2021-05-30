NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: Check details of vacant posts for Non-Teaching positions

New Delhi: The National Institute of Technology, Silchar has released notification for the recruitment of 55 posts Non-Teaching Staff, including Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Superintendent, Junior Hindi Translator, Technical Assistant/SAS Assistant/Junior Engineer and Senior Assistant.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts on the official website nits.ac.in.

Application Procedure:

1. Visit the official link: www.nits.ac.in/non_teaching_recruitment

2. Upload all documents asked, self-attested, in connection with the credentials claimed by him/her in pdf format at the time of filling up of application form.

3. A scanned copy of the application form duly signed by the candidate along with documents uploaded at the time of applying has to be forwarded to the Email Id nfapt_21@nits.ac.in with Subject line “Application for the post of:” after the submission of the application,

4.The applicant must carry the printed copy of the application form duly signed by him/her at the time of the written test / personal interview with all original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents.

5. Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the application form.

6. Candidates who are already employed in Government and Semi-Government organizations must submit NOC from the current employer at the time of applying for the post.

7. Candidates are recommended to check the Institute website regularly for any updates.

The last date of online submission of the application form is July 2, 2021