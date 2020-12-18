Nitin Gadkari unveils Vedic Paint made from cow dung, says 'will boost rural economy'

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (December 17, 2020) introduced the soon-to-be-launched `Vedic Paint` made of cow dung.

Taking to microblogging site, Nitin Gadkari's post in Hindi read: "To boost the rural economy and generate an additional income for farmers, we will soon launch `Vedic Paint` made of cow dung through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission."

ग्रामीण इकोनॉमी को बल मिले और किसानों को अतिरिक्त आमदनी हो इसलिए Khadi and Village Industries Commission के माध्यम से हम जल्द ही गाय के गोबर से बना ‘वैदिक पेन्ट' लॅान्च करने वाले हैं। @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/zhQpa3Es5i — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 17, 2020

The union minister explained that the paint will come in distemper and emulsion forms and will dry in just four hours.

The eco-friendly paint will have non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable properties. He estimated `Vedic Paint` will lead to an additional income of Rs 55,000 a year for livestock farmers.

Live TV