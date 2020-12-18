हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari unveils Vedic Paint made from cow dung, says 'will boost rural economy'

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari introduced the soon-to-be-launched `Vedic Paint` made of cow dung.

Nitin Gadkari unveils Vedic Paint made from cow dung, says &#039;will boost rural economy&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (December 17, 2020) introduced the soon-to-be-launched `Vedic Paint` made of cow dung.

Taking to microblogging site, Nitin Gadkari's post in Hindi read: "To boost the rural economy and generate an additional income for farmers, we will soon launch `Vedic Paint` made of cow dung through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission." 

The union minister explained that the paint will come in distemper and emulsion forms and will dry in just four hours.

The eco-friendly paint will have non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable properties. He estimated `Vedic Paint` will lead to an additional income of Rs 55,000 a year for livestock farmers. 

Tags:
Nitin Gadkari
