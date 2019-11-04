close

Nitish Katara murder case

Nitish Katara murder case: Supreme Court dismisses Vikas Yadav's plea for parole

Dismissing the plea of Vikash Yadav for grant of four-week parole, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the convict was awarded 25 years of jail term and it has to be served without any grant of remission.

In Nitish Katara murder case, Supreme Court on Monday (November 4) refused to grant parole to Vikas Yadav, who is undergoing a 25-year jail term. Dismissing the plea of Yadav for grant of four-week parole, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the convict was awarded 25 years of jail term and it has to be served without any grant of remission.

“You have been sentenced for 25 years of imprisonment, complete it,” media quoted the bench as saying. The Bench also dismissed another plea of Yadav, wherein, he had challenged the constitutional validity of the Delhi High court order awarding him 25 years of jail term without any remission.

Vikas Yadav had sought a grant of parole on grounds including that he has already served over 17 years of jail term in the Katara murder case. Vikas and his cousin Vishal Yadav were sentenced for kidnapping and killing Katara on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002 for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas, as they belonged to different castes.

The third convict Sukhdev Pehalwan was granted 20 years of jail term in the case.

