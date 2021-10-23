हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh aid for Uttarakhand rain victims from Bihar

"Ten people from West Champaran have died in Uttarakhand rains. The resident commissioner is in constant touch with the state government. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh aid for Uttarakhand rain victims from Bihar
Image credit: PTI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (October 23) announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of 10 people from the state who died in Uttarakhand rains.

"Ten people from West Champaran have died in Uttarakhand rains. The resident commissioner is in constant touch with the state government. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund," he said while addressing the media.

Speaking about the administration of over 100 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country, he said, "It is a really nice achievement."

India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday (October 21). On Bihar`s vaccination drive, Kumar said, "Around 6.5 vaccine doses have been administered in the state out of which over four crore people have received their first dose. We are looking forward to administering the second dose to those who are due. Our target is to vaccinate everyone. A campaign is also underway in rural areas to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and encouraging people to get their vaccination done." 

ALSO READ: CISCE Class 10, Class 12 board exams date sheet announced, check full list here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharUttarakhand rainsCOVID-19Nitish Kumar
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi meets India's Covid vaccine manufacturers

Must Watch

PT2M42S

NCB to question Ananya Panday for second time in drugs case