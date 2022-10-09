NewsIndia
PRASHANT KISHOR

'Nitish Kumar ji pe ab umra ka asar dikhne laga hai': Prashant Kishor takes a jibe at Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar had earlier claimed that Kishor has now gone with the BJP and “is acting as per the BJP leaders.”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that age is showing its effect on him
  • 71-year-old Nitish Kumar, earlier, attacked Prashant Kishor of making a "false" claim that he (Nitish) had given him the leadership of the JD(U)
  • He further claimed that Kishor had once requested to merge JD(U) with Congress

New Delhi: Indian political strategist and tactician Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that age is showing its effect on the Chief Minister, he wants to say something but he speaks something else. 71-year-old Nitish Kumar, earlier, attacked Prashant Kishor of making a "false" claim that he (Nitish) had given him the leadership of the JD(U). He further claimed that Kishor had once requested to merge JD(U) with Congress.

Nitish further said he did not invite Kishor to the CM  residence for a meeting in the last month, instead the election strategist came to meet him (CM) on his own. Nitish further claimed that Kishor has now gone with the BJP and “is acting as per the BJP leaders.”

In the video shared by ANI, Kishore said, “Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else. If I was working on the BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress?”

Kishore also attacked Nitish by saying, “he is getting delusional and politically isolated. He's surrounded by those whom he can't trust.”

Nitish welcomed Kishor, the founder of political consultancy I-PAC, into the JD(U) in 2018 and quickly elevated him to the position of national vice-president. However, a disagreement with Nitish over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) resulted in his ejection from the party after only a few years. Kishor unveiled the 'Jan Suraaj' platform in May of this year, and is currently on a 3,500-kilometer foot march across Bihar.


