Nitish Kumar Loses Cool After Seeing English Display Board At Bihar Vidhan Parishad: 'Ye Sab Faltu Cheej Hai...'

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again fumed at the use of English language, this time after seeing directives written on the LED display board of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad in Patna. The JD(U) chief, who was participating in the budget session, got angry when he entered the House and saw an English display board.

"What are the instructions written on the display board?... Ye sab faltu cheej hai (These are useless). Please, rectify it soon. All the instructions should be written in Hindi...," he told speaker Devesh Chandra Thakur.

Nitish, who is Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, also asked Speaker Devesh Chandra Thakur whether he wants to remove the Hindi language from the house.

He further demanded the Speaker the English display board be replaced with the Hindi display board, following which Thakur assured him that it will be done immediately.

Not the first time Nitish Kumar has lost temper over use of English

It was not the first time that Nitish has lost his temper over the use of the English language.

Earlier last month, the Bihar Chief Minister had slammed a state government official for delivering a speech in English during an event.

He was seen yelling at the Bihar government officer for "forgetting Hindi" during the 'Kisan Samagam' in the state capital Patna.

"What is this? Can you not say 'sarkaari yojana'? I am an engineer by training and my medium of instruction was English. But it is another thing to use the language for academic pursuits. Why must you do so in day-to-day life?" Kumar said.

He also told the gathering that they should not forget Hindi, which is their main language.

"What has happened to us? During Covid, people were stuck to their screens and after that everything changed, and people have forgotten their language. This is not right. You should use your state's language," Kumar said.

"I want to point out to you the incongruity of using so many English words. Is it England? You are working in Bihar, practising agriculture which is the profession of the common folks," Kumar told the official, following which he resumed his speech in Hindi.