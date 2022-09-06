New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (September 6, 2022) once again responded to the speculations of his Prime Ministerial candidature for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls and said that he doesn't "even desire it". The JD(U) supremo, whose party wants him to play a "national role" after having been the longest serving chief minister of Bihar, is currently in Delhi to meet political leaders from various affiliations in a bid to forge opposition unity.

"I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it," Kumar said on speculations of his PM candidature.

I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on speculations of his PM candidature pic.twitter.com/Z7LqEZ8UXd — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

During the second day of his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish on Tuesday called on CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

"We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country & Constitution, together," Yechury told reporters after meeting the Bihar CM.

We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country & Constitution, together: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury addresses the media, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDN2ziQL3W — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Kumar is also likely to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday afternoon followed by a meeting with former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Earlier on Monday, the Bihar CM met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the two are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

The meeting between Gandhi and Kumar at the former Congress president's residence reportedly lasted for almost an hour.

Kumar also met Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy at the latter's residence on Monday.

His visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz that the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 General elections.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP last month, on Sunday said that his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

(With agency inputs)