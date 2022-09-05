New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to leave for Delhi today (September 5, 2022) and is expected to meet political leaders from various affiliations in a bid to forge opposition unity. According to some JD(U) leaders, Kumar is likely to meet senior leaders of the Congress during his visit to the national capital. The JD(U) supremo, whose party wants him to play a "national role" after having been the longest serving chief minister of Bihar, may also interact with his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

During his visit to Delhi, likely between September 5-8, Nitish Kumar may also call upon President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

According to JD(U) chief spokesperson KC Tyagi, Kumar will meet leaders from around six regional parties besides those from the Congress in Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, he took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party considers those with it "sadachari" (people with good conduct) and those who speak against its policies "bhrashtachari" (corrupt), the news agency PTI reported.

Kumar, speaking at the Janata Dal (United) national council meeting in Patna, wondered if poaching leaders from other parties is not corruption, an apparent reference to opposition leaders crossing over to the BJP in many states, PTI reported citing sources.

Kumar also asserted that he will work to unite opposition parties across the country to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Last month, the JD(U) chief severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in Bihar with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Earlier last week, Nitish Kumar and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also met in Patna and discussed national politics.

(With agency inputs)