PM MODI IN BIHAR

Nitish Kumar Tries To Touch PM’s Feet At Bihar Event, Modi Was Quick To React: WATCH

In the clip, Kumar, 73, was seen walking towards the Prime Minister with folded hands and bowing to touch his feet. The latest incident was a third such instance that took place this year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nitish Kumar Tries To Touch PM’s Feet At Bihar Event, Modi Was Quick To React: WATCH (Photo:X)

A surprising incident unfolded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surprised everyone when he tried to touch PM Modi's feet. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, Kumar, 73, was seen walking towards the Prime Minister with folded hands and bowing to touch his feet. The latest incident was a third such instance that took place this year.

However, as soon as the Bihar CM tried touching his feet, PM Modi was quick to react and stop him from touching his feet and was seen shaking his hands. In another video that went viral from the same event, PM Modi pulled Nitish Kumar to his side as party workers garlanded him.

This was, however, not the first time that Kumar has tried touching PM Modi’s feet. In June, the JDU chief surprised all those present in Parliament's Central Hall when he tried to touch Modi’s feet. He had also briefly touched PM Modi’s feet at a Lok Sabha election rally in Nawada in April this year.

On Wednesday, PM Modi heaped praise on Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj'. Modi’s remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore.

"Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of Jungle Raaj. No praise is too high for this achievement," PM Modi said, speaking at the event where the JD(U) chief was also present. PM Modi emphasised Bihar's development under the NDA government, highlighting improvements in various sectors, especially in health infrastructure.

"Bihar is witnessing a lot of development. The NDA government is committed to the welfare of the people. The previous government in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure. They made false promises, but the situation has improved since Nitish Kumar ji came to power," Modi said. On the issue of Bihar floods, the Prime Minister said the NDA government has launched a Rs 11,000 crore flood mitigation project to address the state's recurring flood problems.

