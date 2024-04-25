New Delhi: A youth leader associated with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) was fatally shot while returning from a wedding ceremony. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Saurabh, was ambushed by four unidentified assailants on motorcycles near Parsa Bazar village of Patna district.

He was with an individual identified as Munmum Kumar, who also sustained gunshot wounds during the attack. As per reports, police said that Saurabh suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. Meanwhile, Munmum Kumar remains in critical condition after being hit three times.

After the incident a Patna Police team initiated the investigation. The brutal murder sparked anger among local residents, prompting them to block the road in protest.