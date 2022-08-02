NMAT 2022 Registration: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) officially started the registration process for NMAT 2022 on Monday, 1 August 2022, on its website. NMAT 2022 Registration process can be finished online by interested applicants before the deadline. Candidates should go to mba.com to submit an application for the NMAT 2022. Due to the fact that NMAT Registrations 2022 are only available online, all applicants should visit the aforementioned website for information. NMAT exam 2022 application will continue for over a month. The last date to apply for this entrance exam is October 10, 2022.

The delivery of the NMAT 2022 exam will similarly start on October 10 and end on December 19, 2022. Candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from an accredited university in any stream in order to register for the NMAT 2022. On the website nmat.org, interested applicants can view all the most recent information regarding NMAT Registrations 2022.

NMAT 2022 Registration: Here’s how to apply online

Visit the official website of NMAT, mba.com.

Click on the NMAT Registration 2022 link on the homepage.

Enter the details correctly and register yourself.

The NMAT 2022 Registration form will be displayed on your screen.

Fill out the registration form carefully and provide scanned copies of the mentioned documents.

Pay the NMAT 2022 application fee and verify the details.

Click on submit after verifying all the entered information.

Download the NMAT 2022 form from the website and take a printout of the same.

NMAT 2022: Important Dates

NMAT 2022 Events NMAT exam dates NMAT 2022 registration start date August 1, 2022 Last date to apply for NMAT 2022 October 10, 2022 NMAT 2022 exam deliver start date October 10, 2022 NMAT exam 2022 deliver end date December 19, 2022

On the official website, interested and qualified applicants can complete their NMAT 2022 Registration by entering the necessary data, such as name, email address, mobile number, etc. The three elements of the NMAT 2022 exam—language skills, numeric skills, and logical reasoning—will be administered using a computer.







