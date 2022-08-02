Odisha Board Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream on August 8, 2022 (Tentative). The official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, will host the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results. Students can use their roll number and registration number to view their Odisha 12th grade results. However, there is no official confirmation on the Odisha board results.

Students must receive at least 30% in each subject and an overall average of 33% to be eligible for the exam. A candidate must show up for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary exam if they fall short of the required passing score. Any applicant who received a 30% overall grade but less than 30% in each of their subjects would be deemed unsuccessful. ALSO READ: TS ECET 2022 answer key releasing TODAY

After the results are released, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary exam application form and exam date will be made public. Students who have already passed but are dissatisfied with their passing grades may take the extra exam or request that their answer sheets be reevaluated. ALSO READ: CUET UG Admit Card 2022: NTA exam Phase Two hall tickets RELEASED

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Due to Covid's cancellation of the exams, the Class 12 Odisha Board result from the previous year was prepared using an internal assessment policy. On August 14 of last year, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results were released. The pass rates for Arts, Science, and Commerce last year were 89.49%, 95.15%, and 94.96%, respectively.





