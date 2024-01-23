'No BJP Wave In India': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back, Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma 'Most Corrupt CM' Again

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Tuesday hit back at the BJP, saying there is ''no saffron wave'' in the country. Referring to the grand Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony held in Ayodhya on Monday, the Congress MP said, ''It was a political event of the BJP.'' The Congress Wayanad MP, while addressing several critical issues during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, also slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, labelling him as the most ''corrupt chief minister'' in the country.

Rahul Gandhi On India's Fight Against RSS And PM

Rahul Gandhi staunchly expressed, "It is India that is fighting against the RSS and the PM. Whatever happens in the election, India will discuss and decide. We are not taking any decision on that."

Intimidation Tactics

The Congress leader accused the Assam CM of resorting to intimidation tactics, asserting, "The idea that you have money and power, you can do anything. CM can't run Assam; it's being run from Delhi. This is not the voice of the people. BJP does not want him as CM."

Rahul's Vision For India: A Comprehensive 5-Point Plan

Dispelling the notion of a BJP wave, Rahul Gandhi outlined, "There is no wave; it's the political program of the BJP. We plan to put forward five plans (Nyaya) in front of the country."

Open Invitation To All

In a welcoming gesture, he added, "We have invited everyone to join this journey. We will be pleased if they come along."

BJP's Disruption Tactics: Rahul

Addressing the disruption tactics employed by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The BJP, having gained experience from the previous journey, now aims to disrupt this one. I want us to resist. We resisted, and the entire college came out. I am very happy." Rahul Gandhi did not hold back, declaring, "The CM of the state is the most corrupt CM."

Assam CM's FIR Move Against Rahul Gandhi

In a countermove, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly inciting the crowd during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Sarma accused Rahul of using "Naxalite tactics" alien to Assamese culture.

Clashes During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Clashes erupted as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faced obstruction, leading to heightened tensions between Congress workers and Assam police. The Yatra encountered resistance at the Khanapara Area, with heavy security measures in place. Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah defended Rahul Gandhi, stating, "Rahul ji's name is not in any corruption case." He shifted the narrative to focus on safety concerns for women in Assam.

Sarcastic Exchanges: Ravana vs Ram

Sarcastic exchanges ensued between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi, with Sarma deflecting Rahul's remarks by suggesting, "Why talk about Ravan today? At least talk about Ram today." The verbal sparring continued with Rahul's veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma responded with a blistering attack, stating that Rahul now fears not just him but even his child.

No Fear Of BJP Or RSS: Rahul's Counter-Attack

Rahul Gandhi emphatically asserted, "We are not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Such thoughts are mere daydreams." The Congress leader dismissed any notion of fear from the BJP and RSS. As the political drama unfolds, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra marches on, amidst controversies and confrontations.