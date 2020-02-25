No change in schedule, CBSE to conduct board exams in Delhi as planned

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the board exams in Delhi as per schedule on Tuesday, (February 25, 2020). The board had announced on Monday that there is no change in the exam schedule and it will be conducted as planned.

Reports about CBSE cancelling the board exams in the capital spread after violence erupted in Northeast following clashes between CAA and anti-CAA protestors.

The board later confirmed that there is no delay and change in the schedule through a tweet.

“Exams tomorrow only in western Delhi at 18 centres. No change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow as there are no centres in the rest of Delhi,’’ the CBSE said in the tweet.

The board confirmed that there is no change in schedule as only 18 centres in West Delhi have examinations on Tuesday, which do not fall within the perimeter of the affected areas.

Through its official Twitter handle, the CBSE also disputed any claims regarding cancellation of CBSE Boards for Tuesday.

As per the schedule, CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board examination scheduled for Tuesday would be conducted in the designated 18 centres of West Delhi.

The examination would begin at 10:30 and candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10:00 am.