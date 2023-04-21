No Clean Chit To Robert Vadra In DLF Land Deal Case: Haryana Govt Clarifies

The Haryana government on Friday said no "clean chit" has given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the transfer of land done between Robert Vadra`s Skylight Hospitality and DLF Universal Ltd. A spokesperson for the police department said the case is still under active investigation. "The SIT is still obtaining more relevant documents and also examining a number of individuals connected with the case."

"The focus of SIT`s investigation is not limited to just probing the revenue loss, rather the investigation aims to expose all those who are involved in the criminal conspiracy with the motive of giving high financial gains to certain individuals, and of quid pro quo involving underhand dealings," said the spokesperson in a statement. Divulging the details about the report submitted by the Tehsildar of Manesar in Gurugram, the spokesperson said as per the report it is stated that Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acre (vasika no. 1435 land in question) to DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and this transfer of land has been done in accordance with the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and no regulations or rules have been violated in the transaction.

"This report is erroneously being presented as a `clean chit` by some newspapers," said the spokesperson. The spokesperson further said the Punjab and Haryana High Court is closely monitoring the investigation in the cases involving MPs and MLAs. In this connection, progress reports are being regularly submitted in the court in CWP-PIL No. 29 of 2021 titled as Court on its own motion v/s State of Punjab and others.

The progress report in case FIR No 288/2018, Police Station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, was also part of the comprehensive reply filed by the state in the matter and is incorrectly being construed as a "clean chit". After a thorough review of the investigation done by senior police officers, the SIT was reconstituted last month. Two experienced senior civil officers having domain knowledge of the revenue as well as town and country planning matters, have also been attached with the SIT, with the objective of expediting the investigation, added the spokesperson.