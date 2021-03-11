हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha

No comprehensive scheme for rehabilitation of beggars, government informs Rajya Sabha

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by Biju Janta Dal (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharaya.

No comprehensive scheme for rehabilitation of beggars, government informs Rajya Sabha
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (March 10) informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of persons engaged in begging.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by Biju Janta Dal (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharaya.

"However, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has undertaken ten pilots in ten cities namely Delhi, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Nagpur, for undertaking a project on comprehensive rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging," the reply added.

Live TV

Further informing, it said that these pilots are being implemented with support of state governments/UTs/local urban bodies, voluntary organisations.

The Ministry also revealed that as per Census 2011, the total number of beggars, vigrants, etc. in the country is 4,13,670.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajya SabhaMinistry of Social Justice and EmpowermentbeggingBiju Janata Dal
Next
Story

Delhi Assembly panel to resend proposal for salary hike of MLAs soon

Must Watch

PT12M45S

West Bengal: BJP leader Tathagata Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya arrive to meet Mamata Banerjee at the hospital