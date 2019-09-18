No connection between JeM 'threat letter' and Assembly election: Haryana Police

The ADGP, Law & Order at Haryana Police, Navdeep Singh Virk, on Wednesday said that it seems highly unlikely that there is a connection between the purported letter sent by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) threatening to blow up railway stations and temples in Haryana and the upcoming Assembly election in state.

Virk, however, added that the police is taking the threats seriously and due security precautions have been taken to prevent any untoward incident. Virk said that security has been beefed up at all railway stations in the state.

In the purported letter, the Pakistan-based terror group has threatened to target at least 11 railway stations and six temples across six states during the upcoming festival of Dussehra in October. Besides Rohtak, railway stations in Rewari, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi, and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP and Haryana have been targeted in the threat letter.

In Haryana, the JeM has threatened to target the Rewari railway station by October 8. The letter was addressed to Rohtak Junction Station Superintendent's office around 3 PM on Saturday by ordinary post. The letter bears the name of one Masood Ahmad allegedly from Karachi, Pakistan.