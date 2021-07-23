No crackers on Diwali: Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging NGT order on use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, upholds ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on the usage of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday (July 23, 2021). The NGT’s order had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and other cities in India with poor Air Quality Index (AQI) index.
(This is a developing story)
