Delhi-NCR

No crackers on Diwali: Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging NGT order on use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, upholds ban

The NGT’s order had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and other cities in India with poor Air Quality Index (AQI) index.

No crackers on Diwali: Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging NGT order on use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, upholds ban
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on the usage of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday (July 23, 2021). The NGT’s order had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and other cities in India with poor Air Quality Index (AQI) index.

(This is a developing story)

Delhi-NCRSupreme CourtNational Green TribunalPetitionBan on firecrackersfirecrackers
