हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mob lynching

No data on mob lynching in country: Centre in Parliament

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has generated public awareness to curb the menace of mob lynching.

No data on mob lynching in country: Centre in Parliament
File Photo

New Delhi: No separate data on people killed or injured by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds is maintained by the NCRB, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has generated public awareness to curb the menace of mob lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours having potential to incite mob violence and lynching, Rai said.

He said the Centre has issued advisories to state governments and union territory administrators on July 23, 2019 and September 25, 2019 for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

"National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) publishes crime data received from all the states/union territories under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws. No separate data on persons killed or injured by vigilante groups or mobs or crowds is maintained by NCRB," he said.

Rai said police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mob lynchingNCRBParliamentRajya SabhaMinistry of Home Affairs
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh accident: At least nine killed as bus falls into river

Must Watch

PT6M41S

NASA's entry into the Sun's upper atmosphere 'Corona'