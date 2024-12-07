Advertisement
(NCP) CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR

No Enthusiasm Seen Among People After Mahayuti's Massive Victory: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar claimed that no enthusiasm or overt joy was visible among the people of Maharashtra after the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory.

|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
No Enthusiasm Seen Among People After Mahayuti's Massive Victory: Sharad Pawar Picture source: PTI

Kolhapur: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that no enthusiasm or overt joy was visible among the people of Maharashtra after the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the November 20 assembly elections. 

Speaking at a press conference at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Pawar said the Opposition need not worry, but it should go back to the people after the setback. 

The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will work to ensure that the government kept all its pre-poll promises including increasing the financial assistance for women under the Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500, he said. 

"No enthusiasm is visible in the people after the Mahayuti's massive mandate," said the veteran politician whose party could win only 10 seats in the 288-member assembly. 

On Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi announcing that his party was pulling out of the MVA alliance over the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday hailing those who demolished Babri Masjid in December 1992, Pawar said the central leadership of the SP was firm on maintaining the Opposition unity. 

About the appointment of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Pawar said the MVA parties can not insist that they get the post as they don't have required numbers.

