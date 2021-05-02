हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

No entry in Punjab without COVID negative report or vaccine certificate

All non-essential shops would be closed in the state till May 15. No gathering of more than 10 people allowed even for marriage, cremations or funerals.

File Photo

Chandigarh: Making the restrictions tough owing to the coronavirus surge, the Punjab government on Sunday said nobody would be allowed to enter the state without a negative Covid report not more than 72 hours old or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old.

Also, all non-essential shops would be closed in the state till May 15.

Even the government offices and banks will work at 50 per cent strength except those involved in Covid management.

All four-wheeler vehicles, including cars and taxis, won`t be allowed to have more than two passengers.

Vehicles carrying patients to hospitals have been exempted. No pillion riders on motorcycles and scooters except those of the same family and living in the same house, reads a notification.

No gathering of more than 10 people allowed even for marriage, cremations or funerals.

The state will see daily night curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekend curfew from 6 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday.

All bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres and sports complexes will be closed.

The restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, dhabas and fast-food outlets can only function for home delivery till 9 p.m.

