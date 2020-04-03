No female cops, nurses for COVID-19 suspect Tablighi Jamaat members after their nude ruckus in Ghaziabad hospital

Ghaziabad: Female health staff and women police officials will no longer be engaged for medical service and security of the members of Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath said on Friday (April 3), a day after staff nurses of Ghaziabad-based MMG District Hospital complaint of alleged misbehaviour by some of them, who were lodged in the isolation ward. As per the statement issued by the state government, only male health staff and policemen will be deployed in the service of the Jamaat members from now.

In addition, the Yogi Adityanath government has also decided to book members of the Tablighi Jamaat who misbehaved with the female nursing staff at the Ghaziabad hospital, under the National Security Act (NSA). Terming them 'enemies of humanity', CM Yogi said in a statement, "They (accused) will not obey the law. Neither they will accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. What they have done to women health workers is a heinous crime, they are being slapped with the NSA. We will not spare them."

"An incident like Indore wherein the doctors were attacked should not be seen anywhere in the state, for this, we will take whatever action is required by law," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Ghaziabad MP Gen (Retd) VK Singh said every person shall cooperate with doctors and if someone misbehaved with the health staff then strict action will be taken against them.

On April 2, a case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges was filed against six Tablighi Jamaat members of an isolation ward at the hospital for misbehaving with female health staff. The Chief Medical Officer of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the 'criminal behavior of the Jamaatis'.

The CMO, in his letter, stated that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are kept at the isolation ward of the hospital, have been roaming in their wards naked. The letter stated that obscene comments and songs were being heard from the ward, and inmates were asking for beedi-cigarette from the staff of the hospital. The CMO also wrote that these people have also been making lewd gestures towards female employees of the hospital.