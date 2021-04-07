No food, water given to Mukhtar Ansari during 15-hour journey for jail transfer, alleges brother

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother on Wednesday (April 7) alleged that the former was subjected to inhuman treatment while bringing him from Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Afzal Ansari, who is a BSP MP from Ghazipur, said that it would have been better had he been shot dead at a road crossing.

However, the UP government said that a medical examination of Ansari was done and that no health issues were found.

“Inhuman treatment was meted to Mukhtar while being shifted from Punjab to Banda jail. In over 15 hours journey, he was not given water and food on the way and was also denied medical aid. Due to this, he became unwell and reached Banda jail in a semi-unconscious state,” Afzal Ansari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Afzal Ansari, however, did not elaborate on how he came to know under what conditions his brother was transported.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has left behind Britishers by such acts. Contrary to the jail manual, Mukhtar has been kept in isolation barrack. Those who have to protect laws are creating terror. It would have been better that he (Mukhtar) was made to stand at some road crossing and shot dead,” he added.

After Mukhtar Ansari reached Banda jail, the UP government released a statement regarding his transfer and provided a health update.

“Undertrial Ansari was brought from Punjab’s Ropar jail at about 4.50 am to Banda prison gate by a special team and he finally got entry at 5 am. All his belongings were checked and no objectionable items were found. A team of Banda Medical college doctors did his check-up and found no immediate health issues,” the government said in a statement.

The authorities said that Ansari will be further tested for COVID-19 and his health arrangements are being ensured.

“Mukhtar Ansari would be tested for COVID-19 later in the day inside the jail. According to the Supreme Court orders, with the help of district administration and Chief Medical officer, Banda, his health arrangements are being ensured,” the statement said.

ADG, Prison Anand Kumar has given strict instructions for round-the-clock security of Mukhtar Ansari.

Elaborate arrangements have been made inside the prison, where he will be kept in barrack number 16, which will be under 24-hour camera surveillance, the statement said.

For outer security of the jail, additional force of PAC has been deployed and Banda city magistrate has been made incharge jail superintendent for administrative and security arrangements, it said.

Two new deputy jailors have been deputed and additional head jail warder and jail warder have been made available to the prison, the government statement said.

Afzal Ansari also claimed that the blood-sugar level and blood pressure of Mukhtar Ansari, who has diabetes, have increased and alleged that the jail administration is not accepting the request to provide him a doctor.

He was ferried in an ambulance guarded by a strong posse of gun-toting security personnel throughout his 900-km journey from Rupnagar to the Uttar Pradesh town in the Bundelkhand region. Mukhtar Ansari was lodged in Rupnagar jail in January 2019 in connection with an extortion case. He is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

