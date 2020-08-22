हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

No Ganesh Puja in Kolkata, 96-year-old tradition comes to a stop amid COVID-19 crisis

The 11-day long celebration was conducted in large scale with several events and programs being held. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also used to take part in the event.

No Ganesh Puja in Kolkata, 96-year-old tradition comes to a stop amid COVID-19 crisis

Kolkata: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 96 years old tradition of celebrating Ganesh Puja in Kolkata was stopped this year to avoid the virus spread. The puja used to be celebrated at Kolkata's Maharashtra residence and the tradition of celebrating it every year began in the year 1926.

The 11-day long celebration was conducted in large scale with several events and programs being held. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also used to take part in the event.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi - Here's how you can celebrate the festival

Meanwhile, the manager of the event said that this time we cannot take any risk, adding that the puja will be celebrated next year. 

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22, Saturday. However, the government has instructed to avoid any kind of crowd gathering and to follow social distancing norms at cities where the Ganesh Chaturthi puja is being celebrated. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra. 

 

