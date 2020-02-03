No gun shells found outside Jamia Milia University, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police investigating the latest firing incident that took place outside the Jamia Milia University in the national capital on Sunday (February 2) night, said they are to collect any evidence in the case.

A senior police official said a case of attempt to murder under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered at Jamia Nagar police station in connection with the incident, adding that an investigation is underway. However, according to the police, they did not find any gun shells outside the Jamia university where the alleged firing incident took place.

Newly-instated additional DCP (Southeast) Gyanesh Kumar said, "SHO Jamia Nagar along with his team went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Also, there were different versions regarding the vehicles on which the alleged miscreants were. Some saying it was a scooter, others saying it was a four-wheeler. No call was also made to PCR after the firing incident. Meanwhile, many people, including students, have gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give their complaint. We will conduct an enquiry and accordingly take action as per law."

Live TV

A statement issued by Jamia Coordination Committee said that the firing was done by two unidentified persons and were on a red-coloured scooty. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, it said.

"Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per the report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534," the statement said.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm. "We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said. "We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

Hundreds of students and locals gathered outside the university and raised slogans against the Delhi Police. They also staged a dharna outside the Jamia Nagar police station following the incident.