No industries in Bengal, only TMC's industry of corruption is prevailing: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (March 25) alleged that Mamata Banerjee is not interested in her West Bengal's development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists while addressing a rally in Sagar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Slamming his West Bengal counterpart, Yogi said, "Earlier Bengal's per capita income was more than the entire country’s per capita income. Now, the Congress, CPIM, TMC have destroyed industries and made the youth jobless."

"Today there are no industries in Bengal, only TMC's industry of corruption is prevailing," said Yogi Adityanath, adding that the countdown to the end of the TMC rule in West Bengal has begun and the BJP will form the government in the state after 35 days to usher in a new era of development and progress.

"West Bengal was once an advanced and progressive state. But the Congress, the Left Front, and then the TMC stunted the industrial growth of the state, and corruption blossomed," he said, alleging that central funds have been usurped by the TMC, which had happened also in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Rs 1,000 crore to the state after cyclone Amphan but the money never reached the people and was usurped by the TMC leaders," he said.

"If the people of his state could get benefits of central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi, why are people of West Bengal being deprived of these benefits," he said, adding "This shows that the TMC is not bothered about the development of West Bengal."

Notably, top BJP leaders are on the campaign trail in West Bengal today, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections, which goes to polls on March 27.

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Adityanath are in West Bengal to address public rallies, Mithun Chakraborty and Gautam Gambhir are conducting roadshows to give a final push to `impress` the voters.

The first roadshow of Chakraborty is at Chhatna in the Bankura district, while the cricketer-turned-politician, Gambhir, is also holding a roadshow at the Sonamukhi area of Bankura district.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the public rally in the Contai area East Midnapore, gave the slogan of "Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar" (Bengal wants BJP government) and said, "`Ashol Poriborton` is the need of the hour."

An intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.