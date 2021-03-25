No one is scared of your ‘Khela Hobe’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s dig at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (March 25) mounted an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that no one is ‘scared of her Khela Hobe’.

Addressing a campaign rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram, Shah slammed Banerjee’s popular poll slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections and said, “Didi has scared innocent tribals with 'Khela Hobe' but doesn't she know that even a small kid plays football here. Nobody is scared of your 'Khela Hobe', Didi. Vote for us, I assure you that Didi's goons won't be able to harm you.”

Meanwhile, reaching out to the crucial Kurmi caste population of Purulia's Junglemahal, Shah promised jobs, education in their language as well as to build an AIIMS in the area.

“Initially, it was the Left which ensured the flight of capital. Then it was Didi who chased away the automobile industry from Bengal. She has failed to generate employment,” the senior BJP leader claimed.

He added that people should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they want schemes and if they want ‘scams’ they can vote for the ‘incompetent TMC’.

Shah further alleged that the ruling TMC government has neglected the adivasis (tribals) and Kurmi caste voters, adding that if BJP is elected in the state, then every Kurmi and adivasi families will get one job each.

"We will also ensure that the children of Kurmi family can get education till Class X in their language and that too free of cost,” the Union Home Minister said.

Thursday (March 25) marks the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting in which 30 constituencies will go to polls.

West Bengal is witnessing high voltage drama with TMC and BJP as the main players in the fray. The state will go to polls in eight phases beginning from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

