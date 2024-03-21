No Interim Relief For Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal From HC In ED Summons Case

In a setback for the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi HC said at this stage it are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from the ED on the fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. The ED will have to submit its reply before April 22.

The Delhi High Court made the observations while hearing a plea filed by Chief Minister Kejriwal seeking protection from coercive actionn by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. The application for interim relief forms part of Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED has so far issued nine summons to CM Kejriwal but the AAP leaders has skipped all terming them illegal and an attempt by the Centre to arrest him ahead of the polls. On Wednesday, the Delhi HC had asked Kejriwal why he was not appearing before the agency.

During the last hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, speaking on behalf of the petitioner, emphasized the necessity for his client to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while also requesting protection from any coercive measures. Singhvi highlighted the agency's evident inclination to apprehend his client, particularly with elections looming, underscoring the urgency of safeguarding against such actions.

In the petition, Kejriwal alleged that the arbitrary implementation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is being utilized to create an unfair advantage for the ruling party in the upcoming general elections. This, Kejriwal contended, threatens to distort the electoral process in favor of the incumbent party at the national level.

The case revolves around accusations of corruption and money laundering related to the development and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-2022, which was subsequently revoked.

In connection with this case, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently under judicial custody. Kejriwal's involvement has been repeatedly cited in the charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency alleges that the accused individuals maintained communication with Kejriwal during the formulation of the excise policy, which allegedly resulted in unjust advantages for them. In purported exchange, they allegedly provided kickbacks to the AAP.