Karnataka

No lockdown in Karnataka for now, says CM BS Yediyurappa, urges people to follow COVID-19 safety norms

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now.

Bidar: Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now.

The Karnataka BJP strongman also urged the people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the pandemic. The Lingayat leader minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state. 

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed a ‘corona curfew’’ (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

