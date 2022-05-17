NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday outrightly rejected what it termed a “farcical” resolution moved in Pakistan's National Assembly against the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it said, “We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation," it underlined.

"The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India," the government said, calling the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly "farcical".

"The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

As per the new delimitation order, Jammu and Kashmir will have five parliamentary constituencies namely Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu.

India earlier slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

In a strongly-worded reaction, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday that India "categorically rejected" the OIC's comments criticising New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. "We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," Bagchi said.

"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. "The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," he said. India has been hitting out at the OIC for its comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement earlier, the general secretariat of the OIC expressed "deep concern over India's attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries" of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging it is a violation of the rights of the Kashmiri people.