COVID-19 curbs

No mask, no fine: Mumbai, Delhi lift Covid-19 restrictions as cases fall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from today (April 1, 2022). Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has reportedly also decided that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places

Mumbai: As Covid cases continue to decline, Mumbai has relaxed its mask rule. From today (April 1, 2022), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places. Now, all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Maharashtra.

The civic body, however, appealed to people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over. In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate. "At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus are under control, the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated. Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2. 

 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also decided on Thursday that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital, official sources said. They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. They said there was consensus among all the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions, even though the DDMA is yet to issue an order in this regard.

The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of infection in the country.

