Gautam Buddha University reopens after 8 months in UP; safety guidelines openly flouted

GREATER NOIDA: After staying closed for almost eight-and-a-half months in view of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday (November 23).

However, according to reports, the COVID guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the government was seen being openly flouted on the first day at the campus.

A report stated that there was no system of sanitization at the university entry gate. Also, no temperature check of students or staff members were conducted at the entrance. In addition, many students were found not wearing masks at the college premises.

On November 23, a large number of children were seen arriving at the university to submit their forms and enquire about their classes.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 1,323, according to data released by the UP Health Department. At least 171 new cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 21,479. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 23,806 on Sunday from 23,471 on Saturday. It was 22,967 on last Sunday, according to the data.

Live TV