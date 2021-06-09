हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

No more mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report for train travel? Check what Indian Railways is planning

If you're planning to travel by train in the near future, then you might not have to carry the mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. 

No more mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report for train travel? Check what Indian Railways is planning
File Photo (Twitter/IndianRailways)

New Delhi: If you're planning to travel by train in the near future, then you might not have to carry the mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. 

As per sources, instead of a COVID-19 report, the Indian Railway is mulling to allow train passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. A person can also show his/her certificate through the Aarogya Setu app.

The move will also promote people to get vaccinated. 

Sources claimed that this has been suggested to the Ministry of Railways by several states and the development can likely be confirmed by June 15.

Earlier on June 6, Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri had also said that a joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

He had also stated that this decision will not be taken alone by the MoCA, nodal agencies, including health experts who are working with the government will also contribute towards making a decision in the interests of passengers.

Currently, domestic passengers are mandatorily asked to produce a negative RT-PCR report before travelling to some states, where active COVID-19 cases are still high.

"Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state," Puri added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 92,596 new COVID-19 cases and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday (June 9).

With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has increased to 2,90,89,069, of which, 3,53,528 have succumbed to the virus, while 12,31,415 are active cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has also increased to 23,90,58,360. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Centre should have opened talks with Bengal farmers: Rakesh Tikait ahead of his meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT16M58S

Sources: Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Jitin Prasad expected to join BJP soon