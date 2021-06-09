No more mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report for train travel? Check what Indian Railways is planning

New Delhi: If you're planning to travel by train in the near future, then you might not have to carry the mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report.

As per sources, instead of a COVID-19 report, the Indian Railway is mulling to allow train passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. A person can also show his/her certificate through the Aarogya Setu app.

The move will also promote people to get vaccinated.

Sources claimed that this has been suggested to the Ministry of Railways by several states and the development can likely be confirmed by June 15.

Earlier on June 6, Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri had also said that a joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He had also stated that this decision will not be taken alone by the MoCA, nodal agencies, including health experts who are working with the government will also contribute towards making a decision in the interests of passengers.

Currently, domestic passengers are mandatorily asked to produce a negative RT-PCR report before travelling to some states, where active COVID-19 cases are still high.

"Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state," Puri added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 92,596 new COVID-19 cases and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday (June 9).

With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has increased to 2,90,89,069, of which, 3,53,528 have succumbed to the virus, while 12,31,415 are active cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has also increased to 23,90,58,360.



