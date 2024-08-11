'No Non-Veg in Tiffin': Reputed Noida School Faces Backlash, Clarifies As 'No Ban, Only Request'

A reputed private school in Noida is facing backlash after issuing a circular requesting parents against sending non-vegetarian food in their children's tiffin boxes. The directive was issued by Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sector 132 on August 7 via WhatsApp.

School's Clarification

The school clarified that non-vegetarian food was not banned outright but was discouraged due to concerns about food spoilage and potential health risks. The circular emphasized that food prepared in the morning might not remain safe for consumption by lunchtime, particularly non-vegetarian items.

The school further explained that their intent was to foster a comfortable and inclusive environment for all students. "By maintaining a vegetarian food environment, we ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable while eating together, regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions," the circular stated.

The decision has divided opinions among parents. Some agreed with the school's stance, expressing that their children felt uneasy sitting next to classmates who were eating non-vegetarian food. These parents also argued that vegetarian food is healthier. However, other parents criticized the school for overstepping its boundaries, arguing that the institution should not interfere with their children's dietary choices.