'No One Asking For Ticket From Congress...': Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Takes A Dig At Grand Old Party

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress party on Monday and said that no one is asking for tickets from Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election. He asserted that the opposition party will split on national and state levels which will result in a loss in the Karnataka assembly polls as well.

In a recent statement, the Former CM highlighted that their is competition in the BJP for the tickets to contest in the election because the party will win but there is one in the Congress party to ask for a ticket. "There is a competition for tickets in BJP because it wins. See Congress's desperate condition where no one is asking for a ticket so there is no descent there. After the Lok Sabha elections, there will be distress in the Congress in the whole country," Bommai said

Bommai also said that after PM Modi takes an oath again as the Prime Minister of India, "the Congress will split on a national level." "As per my political experience, after PM Modi takes the oath as PM, the Congress will split on a national level. That will also affect Karnataka, that's why the govt in Karnataka will not stay for long, and the Congress will split at the state level also," Bommai added.

Meanwhile, Today Prime Minister Modi held a rally in Karnataka and claimed that the NDA has set the target to achieve over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and to hit that target the state of Karnataka has a great responsibility to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Launching a scathing attack at Congress, PM Modi said that the party will get to know what it means to challenge the 'Shakti.' PM's attack aimed at Rahul after his address at the conclusion ceremony of Congress' Bharat Joodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai On Sunday in which he compared the BJP with a 'Shakti' (Power) that is a fearmonger.