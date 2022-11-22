‘No one thought MVA government will fall but magic happens,’ says BJP’s Raosaheb Danve

Delhi: Raosaheb Danve, a Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has used the mid-term collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to claim that no one knows what will happen after two months if "such politics" continue. Addressing a gathering in Kannad town in Aurangabad district on Monday night, the BJP MP also discussed the Shiv Sena's changed political position following the results of the 2019 Assembly elections. "No one thought the MVA government, which had completed two-and-a-half years in office, will fall. But such magic happened that the government fell in a night. If such politics is going on who can guess what will happen after two months?" He inquired.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, which included the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress, was deposed in June of this year following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs against Thackeray's leadership.

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis became Deputy Chief Minister. Danve said when the results of the 2019 Assembly elections came, the Shiv Sena realised the next government cannot be formed without them.

"They said all options were open for the party and broke ties with their old ally BJP," he added. After breaking off with BJP over sharing the post of the chief minister, Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress and the MVA government was formed with Thackeray becoming the chief minister.