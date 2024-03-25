Advertisement
ASADUDDIN OWAISI

'No One To Demand Proof of Loyalty': Asaduddin Owaisi Takes a Dig At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his 'indigenous' remark on migrant Muslims. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his 'indigenous' remark on migrant Muslims. Owaisi criticised Sharma on Monday, stating that he is no one to demand constant proof of loyalty from Muslims. Reacting to Sarma's remark, Owaisi said, "Bengali-speaking Muslims are already ‘indigenous’ to India. He is no one to demand constant proof of loyalty. This is just a naked show of bigotry & racism."

Himanta Sarma's Remark

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma stated that his government does not object to anyone calling themself 'indigenous’ as long as they adhere to prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy and encourage their children to pursue higher education. "We don't have an issue with anyone calling themselves as indigenous- provided they prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy, encourage their children to pursue higher education, etc.- parameters which are an intrinsic part of the larger Assamese society," Sarma wrote on X. 

While addressing the people, Himanta said on camera that people should not allow girls aged 11-12 to get married and should enrol their children to be a doctor or engineer, and not into a madrasa.  

In providing an example, the Assam CM highlighted that people from diverse religions in Assam, including Hindus, Muslims, Assamese Hindus, and Assamese Muslims always respect Sankaradeva regardless of their ideology.

Assam CM Sarma and Owaisi's face-off came amid the heated debate in the nation over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the possible implementaiton of the NRC and NPR.

