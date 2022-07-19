Gurugram: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday (July 18) that the state government will deploy police to take strict action against the accused, who allegedly killed DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh district. The senior police official was mowed down by the mining mafia when he reached the village of Pachgaon under the Tawdu police station to arrest gang members of the mining mafia, according to reports.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told ANI, "I have ordered to take strict actions against the accused. We will deploy police and force in the area and no one will be spared."

Reacting to the shocking incident, Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, "Funeral procession of Haryana's law and order has been taken out. The state govt has completely failed and criminals are roaming around-both mining mafia and organised gangsters. Organised crime has entered Haryana."

The Congress leader further told ANI, "Unfortunate that 5 Haryana MLAs received life threats in past 10 days and the govt neither able to find out culprits nor provide a safe environment for MLAs. The mining mafia is showing its ugly face. CM should take up responsibility and issue a White Paper on the state's law and order."

Flaying the state government over the law and order situation, senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said, "It is shameful. The mining mafia is getting out of hand. Law and order situation is deteriorating. MLAs are being threatened, and police are also not safe. How will the public feel safe? Govt needs to act expeditiously."

He further added, "This is a sad and painful incident. This reflects the current law and order situation of the state. Every person is feeling unsafe. Govt needs to earn back the trust, take strict steps."

Earlier in the day, the DSP, who reached the spot after receiving information about the illegal mining, was reportedly mowed down by a dumper when he tried to stop the vehicle laden with stones. Surendra Singh died on the spot after coming under the tyre of the vehicle. The driver managed to flee from the spot.

Haryana Police told ANI, "DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice." "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. The search operation is underway to apprehend the accused," it added.

Hearing the reports of the DSP's murder, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla, reached the spot. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit. DSP Surender Singh, who was originally from Hisar, was due to retire this year.

(With ANI Inputs)